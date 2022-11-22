NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The lack of affordable housing is a growing problem in cities, like Bismarck, Belcourt, and Fargo, and to fight it, the state is providing funding for new programs.

The North Dakota Industrial Commission just announced five affordable housing projects will receive the funding.

The assistance will support the development or preservation of 266 housing units statewide.

The five programs will be in Bismarck, Fargo, and Belcourt.

Projects that receive federal funds to support their development are required to be affordable for up to 30 years.