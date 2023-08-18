NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Butterflies are very important pollinators, especially in our state.

In Friday’s Ag and Energy, we talk about what these white butterflies are and what they do for our ecology.

Emily Howe with the NDSU Extension Service says these white butterflies are not native to North America.

And they are not to be confused with other cabbage pests like the cabbage moth.

If you are a farmer or producer the cabbage moth could cause issues with your crops.

However, Cabbage White Butterflies are usually seen where there is a source of pollen or nectar.

“So the butterfly doesn’t really have a huge purpose. They are a pollinator to your plants but the larval stage is a green worm and it eats the leaves and the plants of anything in the brassica family which includes our vegetable crops such as broccoli cabbage turnips anything in that family it, can cause damage to,” said Emily Howe, the horticulture agent at NDSU Extension Center.

Enjoy them while you can because when the frost comes they will fly away.