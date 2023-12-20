NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — NDSU’s North Central researchers were talking with North Dakota farmers about last season as well as an outlook for next year.

A topic on everyone’s mind is money. As costs for everything increased in just about every industry, agriculture was not left behind. And one of those things that gets used a lot is nitrogen.

“Corn, more corn, that is a common answer I get when I ask this question and it is true. Higher yields. And that is the other one. That is the one I wanted to really focus on. We say in economics there is no such thing as a free lunch and if you want to get higher yields you are going to have to put on more fertilizer,” said Bryan Parman, an NDSU agricultural finance specialist.

Another cost related to production is all the various types of farm equipment used to get it all done. The cost index is tracked every year by the USDA.

Parman says this is always going up but in the last few years, things changed a bit.

“The difference is it doesn’t always go up this fast, which is what happened through ’21, ’22, and the first part of ’23. Our new equipment costs was going up at double-digit percentages. I mean through the roof. That was if you acquired it and didn’t buy it and you didn’t have to wait nine months to take possession,” said Parman.

But with the rising costs of equipment, are crop prices going up to match?

“That 15.2 right there in red, that is a record corn crop. We produced more corn in the United States than we ever have before. Record corn production what would you expect for prices? Down,” said Frayne Olson, an NDSU crops economist.

Previously in 2012, farmer’s net income was the best year on record. The graph Parman was showing to producers, here is North Dakota-specific.

“In ’21, ’22 were higher than that. In fact, I even adjusted for inflation and this 2012 and 2022 dollars, so when I adjust for inflation, it is about 25, 30 thousand dollars even better than 2012,” said Parman.

He adds that a lot of the income came from crop insurance and government payments.

For next year, according to Reuters, North Dakota farmers are likely to plant more soybeans. That’s because forecasts show a rising demand for soy-based biofuels next year. This will likely increase profits for this staple North Dakotan crop.