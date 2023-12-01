NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The case was found in Grant County by the North Dakota State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

This new case brings the total now up to 25 and experts say Anthrax can spread fast.

The disease is caused by a bacteria that forms a spore that lives in the soil, and it spreads from the environment to the animals, not from animal to animal. And, with the right weather conditions it becomes active.

“It is an unusual time of year to see anthrax but it is not unheard of. So just kind of a reminder to producers that to stay vigilant,” said Beth Carlson, the deputy State Veterinarian of the Animal Health Division at the Department of Agriculture and ND State Board of Animal Health.

She says you will see some obvious signs in your cattle that will help you decide if you think they have contracted Anthrax.

“It is often just animals that are might be staggering, might be struggling to breathe, and they might see some bleeding from the nose, mouth, or from any of the orifices of the body,” said Carlson.

Carlson says Anthrax isn’t a risk for consumers, however, there are steps ranchers can take to make sure their herd is healthy.

The biggest one is having your cattle vaccinated. And if the unthinkable does happen there are necessary steps you need to take.

“And when Anthrax is confirmed, then there are laws that apply, and those herds are quarantined until it is determined those cattle are no longer a risk. So herds that are affected by anthrax aren’t allowed to market cattle until the risk is passed,” said Carlson.

She reminds producers to make sure to report unusual deaths to their veterinarians.

This is the first case reported in the state since August, all in Grant County and neighboring Hettinger and Adams counties. And, those cases have led to about 170 cattle deaths.