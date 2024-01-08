NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The weather is dropping below zero this week and we are looking into how the winter wheat crops are doing.

James Rogers, the forage crop specialist at the extension center, informs us that the lack of moisture has not killed it.

He says the moisture has probably delayed the establishment of it this fall.

For producers that did plant it, establishment may have been late but they had good emergence on it.

Rogers shares with us why this drop in temperatures this week probably won’t hurt the growth of the winter wheat.

“Once we get a covering of snow, the snow actually acts as insulation for the crop. So as long as it got established last fall and has a pretty good root system underneath it,” Rogers.

Rogers says it is early to predict what winter wheat production is going to be.

A lot of it will be determined by moisture conditions in the spring.

With good growing and moisture conditions, we should have favorable crops.