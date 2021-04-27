AG: Ceding lawmakers spending control may not stand up in court

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s attorney general says a bill that would give lawmakers more oversight on how federal funding is spent between legislation sessions may not survive a court challenge.

North Dakota’s Legislature has signaled it would override Gov. Doug Burgum’s veto of the bill that he said “clearly violates the separation of powers doctrine.”

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says the bill “would be difficult to defend from a constitutional aspect.”

Stenehjem’s comments came as the Legislature signaled it would override the governor’s veto.

The move marks a longstanding fight between the governor and the Legislature over legislative spending authority.

