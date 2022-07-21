BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republican North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley has dismissed bipartisan calls for an independent investigation into possible violations of the state’s open records laws by his office.

Wrigley says his office’s investigation found no criminal wrongdoing.

He says he considers “the matter closed.”

Meanwhile, North Dakota lawmakers are pledging possible overhaul of the state’s open records laws after an assistant to Wayne Stenehjem ordered his emails deleted a day after he died, erasing more than two decades of historic and legal documents.

Wrigley says he’s disappointed that the emails were erased, and that Stenehjem himself would have wanted them preserved.