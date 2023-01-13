NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — As we have seen in recent years, storms can impact our power grid.

North Dakota has seen a jump in population in Western North Dakota, which means more people need access to electricity

But what kind of energy are we using? In Friday’s Ag & Energy, we look at the power grid in our state.

From small towns to big cities, the U.S. Department of Energy wants to make sure the lights are always on, no matter if it’s stormy or clear skies. But this administration is focusing more on clean energy.

In North Dakota, the federal government is investing more in wind power in the hopes of one day having green energy power all our electrical grids.

However, coal and fossil fuels are still vital for our energy needs.

Overall, North Dakota’s energy grid is strong, and the green initiative in our state shows how much we are willing to adapt and invest in all energy types.

“Here at DOE, we’re focused on substantially reducing U.S. emissions by making our country’s power sector clean by 2035,” said the Director of the Grid Deployment Office, Maria Robinson.

In recent years, according to the state, coal-fired power plants provided 57% of North Dakota’s electricity generation, and wind energy accounted for 34%, which was the sixth-highest share of wind power for any state.

The Department of Energy says green energy has only just begun in North Dakota, and they expect a much higher percentage for wind by the end of the year.