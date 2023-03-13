(KXNET) — Determining how much water is in our snow helps us understand how much water will run through North Dakota’s rivers and lakes, this helps farmers and ranchers statewide.

In Monday’s Eye on Ag & Energy, we’re focusing on how our region is getting almost double the amount of water in our snow than normal

Since the early 1900s, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service has been providing a long history of snow conditions in the U.S.

These snow conditions help farmers prepare for planting and growing season by knowing how much water will be available in our waterways once the snow melts.

According to the USDA, the upper Missouri River in Montana and North Dakota is seeing 184% snow water equivalent in our region.

The average is at 100%, so that means farmers and ranchers in our state can expect to find a lot of water this spring.

“We have automated stations in the back country, way back in there and those stations collect snow water equivalency data which is the amount of water that’s in the snow, the depth of the snow, air temperature, precipitation data,” said USDA’s Hydrologist, Tony Tolsdorf.

Good snow melt and runoff will also help our fish populations.

Fish in our state are dependent on clean, cool water flowing year-round.