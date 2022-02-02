Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch says Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem was liked by everyone.

“He’s just a plain old good guy,” Draovitch said.

Draovitch says as North Dakota’s top law enforcement officer, Stenehjem supported the department’s opposition to a change in civil asset forfeiture laws in 2019.

“For me, that was the first time I really saw his most involvement in something, and you can tell when he provided testimony for the judiciary committees, people really paid attention to what he had to say. It was unique to watch, that kind of a great reputation that he had, he was well known for that,” Draovitch said.

The prescription drug take-back program also started under Stenehjem’s watch in 2009.

North Dakota is the only state in the nation with a free, year-round, drug disposal program at local law enforcement agencies, according to the AG’s website.

Stenehjem also started the state’s human trafficking task force in 2015. Since then, it’s helped about 600 people, most of whom are North Dakota residents.

North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force Director Emily Schwartz says losing Stenehjem is like a light going out.

“AG Stenehjem has meant so much in anti-trafficking work in North Dakota. He was one of the founding members of the task force. He’s been a tireless supporter. He’s always had his door open for any concerns that we’ve needed, any assistance that we’ve needed,” Schwartz said.

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer knew Stenehjem back in the 80s when he was a state senate page and Stenehjem was a state senator.

He says of his many legacies, was his support of open records laws and transparency in government.

“He made sure that the public had a clear view of what was going on in their government and without a question, that’s one of his greatest legacies,” Cramer said.

Stenehjem was the state’s longest-serving Attorney General, holding the position for 21 years. Before that he spent 24 years as a state lawmaker. Stenehjem died Friday, Jan. 28 at 68.

A public funeral for Stenehjem is taking place at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center.

KX News will cover it live over the air.