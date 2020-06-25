Agassiz name dropped from Fargo project due to racist writings

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A plan to name a greenway project associated with the Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion after a prominent 19th century geologist has been scrapped after government leaders learned about his writings on white supremacy.

The agency leading the project, the Fargo-Moorhead Metropolitan Council of Governments, proposed calling it Agassiz Greenway, after Louis Agassiz. He’s the scientist for whom glacial Lake Agassiz was named and whose name is associated with organizations, businesses and buildings in the region.

The council began receiving feedback over the proposed name and said it learned Agassiz was “a proponent of scientific racism and wrote prolifically on issues of white supremacy in the 1800s.”