Agency reverses Trump-era oil rights ruling snubbing tribes

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

President Joe Biden speaks before signing the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Biden administration has scrapped a Department of Interior opinion under Donald Trump that attempted to strip mineral rights under the original Missouri River riverbed from a North Dakota tribal nation.

The memorandum posted Friday by the U.S. Department of Interior withdraws a May 2020 opinion concluding that the state is legal owner of submerged lands beneath the river where it flows through the Fort Berthold Reservation.

That memo rolled back an Obama administration favoring the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, which immediately filed a federal lawsuit opposing the decision.

Interior officials said in a statement that the reversal will allow the agency to review the matter and ensure it is upholding its “trust and treaty obligations in accordance with the law.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Lawmakers examine possibility of Washington D.C. becoming a state

Umary Graduation

Monday's Forecast: Today is more than likely the warmest day in the forecast

NDC MAR 22

Plays of the week - March 21

Southern McLean track rallies around Mehlhoff family

Multiple home fire in Minot

Hunter's Smile

Easter baskets for all

College Hockey

Class B Basketball

High school track

College Volleyball

Mike's Full Forecast 3/20/2021

Touchmark fundraising event for 31:8 Project

Curling for a cure

College Basketball

Class A Track & Field

Class B State Tournament

Remarkable Women: Kathy Howe

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News