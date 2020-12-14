Agreement reached with ND to provide additional services to disabled

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced a settlement agreement with North Dakota that it says resolves complaints alleging the state unnecessarily institutionalizes individuals with disabilities in nursing facilities, instead of providing them with the services they need to live in their communities.

Under the agreement, North Dakota will expand services to individuals with physical disabilities in, or at risk of entering, a nursing facility to allow them to live in their homes.

The services include assistance in finding accessible housing and home health aides.

