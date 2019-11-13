Live Now
WATCH: Impeachment Hearings

Agreement: Sanford Health must hire outside auditor

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sanford-health-logo_1534433795000.png

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — An agreement between Sanford Health and the federal government requires the health care system to hire an outside auditor to monitor its billing.

The agreement with the inspector general for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services allows Sanford to continue to participate in Medicare and other federal programs.

It comes as Sanford settles a whistleblower lawsuit in which it agreed to pay more than $20 million in penalties after it was accused of allowing Dr. Wilson Asfora, a neurosurgeon, to defraud the federal government out of millions of dollars.

The lawsuit by two of Asfora’s colleagues alleged that Sanford allowed the neurosurgeon to use his company’s medical devices in surgeries.

The agreement also requires Sanford to conduct annual training for medical staff about federal laws that prohibit kickbacks.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/13"

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds with slightly cooler temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Decreasing clouds with slightly cooler temps"

Holiday Book Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Book Drive"

Region Volleyball 11.12.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region Volleyball 11.12.19"

Women's College Basketball 11.12.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's College Basketball 11.12.19"

Garrison Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison Water"

LESSENING RESTRICTIONS PKG

Thumbnail for the video titled "LESSENING RESTRICTIONS PKG"

Beulah Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Update"

UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary"

Kidder County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kidder County"

Flasher VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher VBall"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/12"

Recovery Through Art

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovery Through Art"

DAPL

Thumbnail for the video titled "DAPL"

Bracelets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bracelets"

Ideal Option

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ideal Option"

Recovering When Busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovering When Busy"

Hanson Sentenced

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hanson Sentenced"

Veterans Voices: Road to Recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Road to Recovery"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge