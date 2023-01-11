NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to Feeding America and United Way, after Washington, D.C. and Kentucky, North Dakota is the third worst state or territory when it comes to food insecurity among people in the labor force.

That’s when food insecurity impacts people and families who work.

In Wednesday’s Agriculture and Energy segment: how food insecurity impacts working adults in states with a main focus on agriculture.

A family is “food secure” when its members do not live in hunger or fear of hunger.

States like North Dakota grow food every year but not all our food makes it on our locals’ plates.

The greatest problem in our state is winter food insecurity because, in many rural areas, a lot of people head to the grocery store after work and find a lot of fresh produce gone.

With no farmer’s markets in winter, access to healthy nutrition and good produce drops dramatically.

“Poor nutrition is the leading cause of illness in the U.S. and responsible for 600,000 deaths each year. Nutrition security prioritizes preventing and treating diet-related disease to promote overall well-being,” said Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack.

Food insecurity is a solvable problem, but no one-size-fits-all solution exists.

The USDA has suggestions for all types of communities on what to do to feed our neighbors