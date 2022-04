FARGO, S.D. (AP) — The pilot of an air ambulance transporting a patient from Fargo Wednesday executed a successful emergency landing after the plane collided with a bird on takeoff.

Sanford AirMed Director Tim Meyer says there were no injuries from the incident and he credited the fast response of the pilot.

The patient on board was transported safely.

KVRR-TV reports that the plane, which is based in Dickinson, sustained minor damage.