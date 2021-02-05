Air Force bombers from Dakotas will do Super Bowl flyover

Raymond James Stadium, the site of NFL football Super Bowl LV, is shown Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — U.S. Air Force bombers from military bases in the Dakotas will be flying over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, for the Super Bowl.

Three different bombers are scheduled to fly over during the national anthem on Sunday.

They include a B-1 Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City, South Dakota; a B-52 Stratofortress from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota; and a B-2 Spirit from the Whiteman base in Missouri.

It is the first time all three types of bombers will fly over during the game.

Major Michael Webster, from the Ellsworth base, considers it a distinct privilege.