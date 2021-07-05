Air Force plans training exercise over northern plains

This July 24, 2012 photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a B-1 bomber rumbling down the flightline at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., as part of a training mission. On Tuesday, March 24, 2015, the Federal Aviation Administration gave final approval for a plan to establish an enormous bomber training area over the northern Plains that advocates say will improve military training and save money. The plan would expand the Powder River Training Complex over the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming. The move quadruples the training airspace, making it the largest over the continental United States. (AP Photo/U.S. Air Force, Airman 1st Class Zachary Hada)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force is planning a massive training exercise over the northern plains states.

Reports say that the maneuvers are set for July 19-23 in the skies over the Powder River Training Complex.

The training area is the largest in the continental United States. It covers nearly 35,000 square miles of air space over the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming.

Officials at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota say multiple types of aircraft will be involved in the exercises and nonmilitary aircraft should avoid the area.