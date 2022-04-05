The Air Force’s new weapon system that modernizes the intercontinental ballistic missile leg of the nation’s nuclear triad has been named Sentinel.

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall approved this name for the new Ground Based Strategic Deterrent system, according to a Tuesday press release.

The Air Force determined the Sentinel would cost less than extending the life of the current ICBM, which includes Minuteman III missiles housed on Minot Air Force Base. They say the new system, GBSD, will save money and continue relevancy to operate well into the 2070s.

Bases alongside Minot’s to include the new GBSD system and eventually be home to the Sentinel will be F.E. Warren in Wyoming and Malmstrom in Montana.