Air travel slows to a crawl in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The director of the Bismarck Airport says passenger traffic has slowed to an unprecedented level due to the coronavirus outbreak, much like the decline in air travel around the country.

Greg Haug said traffic in March was about half the level of March 2019. He says the first half of the month was “gangbusters” and the second half was one of the worst on record.

Haug says that if the outbreak lasts three months and cuts passenger numbers by 75 percent, it will mean a revenue loss of $1.5 million for the airport.

The 23 city employees who operate and maintain the airport are considered essential employees and will continue to work through the pandemic.

March 2020 boardings at all eight of North Dakota’s commercial airports, when compared to the same month in 2019, were down anywhere from 23 percent at Devils Lake to 49 percent at Grand Forks, according to the state Aeronautics Commission.