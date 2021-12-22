All North Dakota schools pass 2021-22 compliance report

All North Dakota schools have passed the 2021-22 compliance report, according to State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.
The compliance checks, conducted every year, ensure that schools meet legal requirements to be eligible for state education aid.
To be eligible, schools must pass the following:
- All teachers are licensed or approved to teach
- All teachers are teaching in only the areas in which they are licensed to teach or have received an exception through the Education Standards and Practices Board
- The school meets curricular requirements identified in law
- The school meets safety requirements as determined by the state fire marshal
- All individuals hired after June 30, 2011, who have unsupervised contact with students have undergone a criminal history background check
- The school participates in and meets the requirements of a review process (this requirement applies only to public schools)
- The school uses North Dakota eTranscripts or an alternative information system to generate official transcripts that are designated by the state Information Technology Department in collaboration with the superintendent of public instruction (this requirement applies only to public schools)