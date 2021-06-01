All-terrain vehicle crash kills Polk County man, injures wife

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

FOSSTON, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say the operator of an all-terrain vehicle was killed and his wife, a passenger, was seriously injured in a crash in Polk County.

Authorities say the ATV entered a ditch near Fosston Monday and rolled over.

Seventy-five-year-old Edward Halvorson was pronounced dead at the scene. Seventy-one-year-old Judith Halvorson was taken to a hospital in Fosston and later was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.

There’s no word on her condition. Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News