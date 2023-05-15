NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The North Dakota Game and Fish Department tracked 20 new outdoor-related bills during the legislative session.

According to a news release, 12 were passed in the chambers and then signed into law, in which all but two will take effect on August 1.

Senate Bill 2297 has an emergency clause and House Bill 1538 will begin the next licensing year, April 1, 2024.

House Bill 1014 provides an appropriation for defraying the expenses of the industrial commission and agencies under its control, including the Outdoor Heritage Fund at $15 million.

House Bill 1134 says that nonresident, current North Dakota national guard members are eligible to receive resident licenses, except lottery permits.

House Bill 1224 allows a dog handler to carry a handgun the in the recovery of a big game animal while in the presence of a dog. However, the dog handler cannot use the handgun to assist in the recovery of the animal and needs to have the permission of the landowner or the person who was authorized by the landowner before entering private land in order to recover the big game animal.

House Bill 1233 lets 11, 12, and 13-year-old antlerless white-tailed deer youth hunters also hunt during the regular deer gun season.

House Bill 1260 has developed agreements to compensate private landowners for the development of habitat on private property for addressing fish and wildlife populations. It also allows the director of Game and Fish to issue special antlerless elk depredation management licenses to landowners upon the payment of the fee required for a resident big game license. In order to be eligible for this license, a landowner cannot charge a fee for elk hunting and must allow reasonable public access.

House Bill 1366 allows a person engaged in barefoot skiing or surfing to wear a wet suit. A life preserver must be on board the towing vessel for that person barefoot skiing or surfing.

House Bill 1409 lets a nonresident youth, under 16-years-old, purchase a resident general game hunting license and can hunt small game and waterfowl, except swans and wild turkeys, during the regular small game and waterfowl seasons. The accompanying adult family member or legal guardian doesn’t have to be licensed.

House Bill 1538 relates to fishing only. An established $50 entry fee for a fishing contest, an application fee of $75 for all tournaments, a conservation fee of an undetermined amount between the tournament sponsor and a representative of the fishing tournament (except for nonprofits), post-contest reporting requirements, and Game and Fish establishes a fishery conservation fund and a surcharge of $5 on each nonresident fishing licenses. This will go into effect on April 1, 2024.

Senate Bill 2017 establishes an appropriation of $107,611,466 to the Game and Fish Department for the biennium starting on July 1, 2023, and ending June 30, 2025.

Senate Bill 2097 requires a political subdivision to notify the Game and Fish director, among others, before engaging in meetings with federal agencies to have any water body in the state designated a wild, scenic, or recreational river under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.

Senate Bill 2297 certified game and fish volunteer instructors who have maintained active status in the state for 30 years are eligible to receive complimentary fishing and certain hunting licenses. With the emergency clause being carried, it went into effect immediately.

Senate Bill 2382 provides clarity to the motorboat numbering exemptions section of the North Dakota Century Code.

You can view the complete list of bills on the Game and Fish website.