NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — In order for people to start their holiday shopping and shipping season, the U.S. Postal Service announced the 2023 shipping and mailing deadlines.

According to a news release, the information covers domestic, international, and military shipping destinations for a timely delivery before Monday, December 25.

USPS also announced that there will not be a peak surcharge this season. As always, USPS has upfront pricing year-round, without any additional fees for residential area delivery, Saturday delivery, no fuel surcharges, and no volume minimums.

The Postal Services wants to continue to be the most affordable way to ship.

Within the lower 48 states, excluding Alaska and Hawaii, the deadlines are as follows:

USPS Ground Advantage: Saturday, December 16

First-Class Mail (excluding greeting cards): Saturday, December 16

Priority Mail: Monday, December 18

Priority Mail Express: Wednesday, December 20

For Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), and Diplomatic Post Office (DPO), the deadlines are:

USPS Ground Advantage: Monday, November 6

First-Class Mail: Saturday, December 9

Priority Mail: Saturday, December 9

Priority Mail Express Military Service (PMEMS): Friday, December 15

Note that PMEMS is not available for APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPz 093

Shipping deadlines for international mail will vary depending on the destination, click this link for more details. The Postal Service is a secure shipping option that meets international mail shipping in more than 180 countries.

The new shipping option this year, USPS Ground Advantage, is a service that provides a simple, reliable, and affordable way to ship with a certain delivery of two to five business days, based on the distance.

In addition to post office locations, people can also buy shipping labels, order Priority Mail packaging, and schedule free carrier pick-up on the Click-N-Ship platform. People who use the platform will have access to Commercial Shipping Rates that apply to domestic package labels, which makes it easier to ship packages.

You can find details on how to ship to military and diplomatic addresses at domestic prices, even if it’s overseas, here. USPS is the only delivery service that ships to APO, FPO, and DPO addresses.

More tools and tips to get ready for the holiday season can be found here.