NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Those who love being outside during winter must be aware of early ice conditions.

According to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, the conditions to be concerned about include traveling on and across waters for ice fishing.

Anglers need to remember that the edges of the waters firm up faster than further out from shore.

Snow insulates the ice, which hides solid ice formation. It hides cracks and weak ice in open water areas.

Ice does form overnight, which causes unstable conditions, and ice thickness is not consistent, so it can vary within a few inches.

You should avoid cracks, pressing ridges, and slushy or dark areas as those could signal thinner ice. The same rule applies to ice that forms around partially submerged trees, brush, embankments, or other structures.

Anglers should drill test holes as they work their way out on the waters, and an ice chisel should be used to check the thickness while moving around.

The changes in daily temperatures can cause ice to expand and contract, which affects its strength.

The following minimums are recommended for traveling on clear-blue lake ice formed under ideal conditions, but in early winter, it’s a good idea to double those figures to be safe:

4 inches for a group walking single-file

6 inches for a snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle

8-12 inches for an automobile

12-15 inches for a pickup/truck

Game and Fish also has some life-saving tips.

People should be wearing a personal flotation device and have a cell phone on them.

Carry ice picks or a set of screwdrivers to pull yourself back onto the ice in case you fall through.

If someone breaks through the ice, immediately call 911. Rescue attempts should employ a long pole, board, rope, blanket, or snowmobile suit. If that is not possible, throw the person a life jacket, empty water jug, or another buoyant object. Go to the person as a last resort, but do so by forming a human chain by lying on the ice with each person holding the feet of the person in front of them.

To treat hypothermia, you should replace wet clothing with dry clothing and immediately bring that person to a hospital.