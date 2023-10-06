NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Even though Halloween is still a few weeks away, it’s still the time to pick out costumes, pumpkins, and candy.

According to a news release, trick-or-treaters everywhere will spend that night getting free treats from their neighbors.

Even though indulging in that collected candy is great, it’s also important to remember that candy does not have a sweet side effect. And that’s dental issues.

Shiny Smile Veneers surveyed 1,000 Americans to find out the candy that causes the most issues, what those issues are, and other fun facts.

Most Americans admitted to spending $30 or more on candy alone for the big night. Over a third of Americans also confessed that they’ve had candy-related accidents that led to dental issues, and on average, they spent more than $500 fixing their teeth from those accidents.

The top five dental issues that were caused by eating candy included tooth sensitivity, tooth pain, damaging fillings or crowns, chipping or cracking a tooth, and jaw discomfort.

And the candy that caused those issues? They were Jawbreakers, Jolly Ranchers, Bit-o-Honey, Starbursts, and Tootsie Rolls.

Ironically, three of those issue candies are also among the ones that get stuck in teeth the most: Bit-o-Honey, Tootsie Rolls, and Jolly Ranchers. Other ones include Laffy Taffy and Saltwater Taffy.

But aside from those problem candies, people also listed the best and worst candy to get on Halloween.

The best ones were Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, M&Ms, Kit Kats, M&Ms Peanut, and Snickers.

The worst ones were Candy Corn, Hot Tamales, Atomic Fireball, Jawbreakers, and Bit-o-Honey.

Parents also admitted four things they do after they return home after trick-or-treating. 55% say that they look for dangerous items like drugs, glass, and razor blades. 40% take some of the candy out so kids don’t eat it all at once. 21% throw away candy after only a few weeks if it’s uneaten. And 18% of parents take out the candy they like.

Candy can be the sweetest part of the entire holiday, but you shouldn’t have to be afraid of it. You should at least be cautious about what that candy can do to your teeth and overall health.