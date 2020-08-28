Golf Talk after August 28

Alleged MN gang leader accused in violent attacks, robberies in ND, MN, elsewhere

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a man prosecutors say led a criminal gang that carried out a string of violent attacks and robberies.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Abbot Aho, of Fergus Falls, is the leader of a criminal gang known as the “Slither Gang” whose members stole from drug dealers and sold the drugs they took.

Authorities say the gang members targeted alleged drug traffickers in North Dakota, Minnesota and elsewhere.

Aho is charged with using a gun in committing a crime of violence, continuing a criminal enterprise and conspiracy to commit robbery, among other counts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/28

Prepare for a weekend temperature roller coaster

FURRY FRIDAY AUG 28

NDC AUG 28

Hummus

Hummus LIVE

WDA Boy's Soccer

WDA Boy's Tennis

Thursday, August 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

MSA United Way Homeless Shelter Update

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

Nedrose Volleyball

First Day of School

FDHU Contact Tracing

YHF

Williston Veterans Golf Scramble

Mosquito Control

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/27

BPS Back to School

Capitol Upgrades

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss