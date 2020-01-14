Allegiant plans Fargo to Nashville nonstop flights starting in June

Airline carrier Allegiant today unveiled its largest service expansion in company history, including a nonstop route from Fargo to Nashville, Tennessee.

A total of 44 new nonstop routes are being added, including 14 routes to three new cities: Chicago, Boston and Houston.

The Fargo to Nashville flight will start June 4th.

A nonstop flight from Sioux Falls, SD to Nashville is also being added.

The Sioux Falls flight will begin May 21st.

The new nonstop routes will operate twice weekly.

“There is a lot of leisure demand for cities that are regional destinations, and this route expansion will address some of that need,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue.

You can read more about Allegiant’s plans and fares here.