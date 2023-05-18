Unfortunately, most allergies cannot be cured. This means to live your best life, you need to manage your exposure to allergens and treat symptoms.

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The peak season for allergies and asthma is spring, and it affects over 100 million people.

According to a news release from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), May is National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month, and the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) wants to educate homeowners about pests that can make symptoms worse and share tips to prevent them.

The pests in question? They’re cockroaches, dust mites, and rodents.

“Most people associate allergy triggers with pollen or grass, however, you may not find allergy relief indoors. There are actually pests frequently found in homes that can cause serious issues for asthma and allergy sufferers,” said the Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for NPMA, Jim Fredericks. “The saliva, droppings, and decomposing body parts of cockroaches, rodents, and dust mites are known to exacerbate asthma and allergy symptoms, especially in children.”

Here are eight prevention tips from NPMA to help protect your home from asthma and allergy triggers:

Seal any cracks around the house, and pay close attention to places where utilities and pipes enter.

Vacuum once a week.

Dust surfaces often with a dust rag or damp cloth.

Clean or replace furnace and air conditioner filters.

Wipe surfaces like counters, stovetops, and sinks.

Toss out the trash regularly.

Wash blankets, throw rugs, and bedding.

Contact a pest control professional if you think there’s an infestation.