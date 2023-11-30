NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota is offering a no-cost virtual presentation to help those impacted by dementia.

According to a news release, the presentation is taking place on Wednesday, December 6 and will have recommendations for calmer, more stress-free holiday get-togethers.

“For people living with dementia and their caregivers, the holidays can be hectic. Routines are altered and there are frequent gatherings with many people,” said the Alzheimer’s Association VP of Programs, Heidi Haley-Franklin. “This presentation offers practical tips for holiday travel, better gathering, and improved communication. It will also include holiday gift ideas for those living with dementia and some wonderful recipe ideas.”

The presentation will last from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., in order to attend, you need to register, and you can do that here.

Annette Goehring from North Dakota Assistive, Megan Dooley from Innovative Therapy Solutions, Beth Olson from Alzheimer’s Association, and caregiver Sandie Nystrom will be presenters.

The Alzheimer’s Association also has no-fee support for individuals and families with a 24/7 Helpline for questions or referrals at (800) 272-3900, support groups, classes, and online resources.