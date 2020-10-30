Amazon announces packing, shipping facility in Fargo

FILE – The Amazon logo appears in Douai, northern France on April 16, 2020. With many independent bookstore owners facing the most dire financial crisis in their lifetimes, the American Booksellers Association has teamed with an award-winning advertising agency known for “culture hacking” to dramatize the threats of the pandemic and the growing dominance of Amazon.com. On Tuesday, the trade group launched the “Boxed Out” campaign, for which a handful of bookstores around the country will have windows boarded up and boxes piled up out front that resemble Amazon delivery containers. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Online retailing and tech giant Amazon says it will build a packing and shipping facility in Fargo that will add more than 500 jobs in the city.

The Seattle-based retailer announced Friday will build the 1-million-square-foot facility north of the city.

Amazon also announced this month that it is building a similar facility in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The company said that facility would create about 1,000 jobs.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said in a statement that more than 2,000 businesses “and independent authors” in the state sell products through Amazon.

The Fargo facility is expected to open in 2021.