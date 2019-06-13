Amazon recalls 377,000 space heaters due to fire, burn hazards

(KTVO) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a recall alert of 377,000 ceramic space heaters sold by Amazon.

AmazonBasics 1500 watt ceramic space heaters are being recalled due to the risk of fire and burn hazards. According to the recall, Amazon has received 25 reports in the United States of the heaters overheating, burning, or sparking. Two of the reports included damage to outlets. No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves two model numbers which have oscillating fans (ASIN B074MR2HGM and ASIN B074MWRLZM) and two which do not have the oscillating fans (B074MX8VNR and ASIN B074MWKSLX). The models each have ID numbers printed on the back which are as follows:B074MWKSLX, B074MX8VNR, B074MR2HGM, B074MWRLZM.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop the use of the heaters which were sold online from Amazon sites between October 2017 and March 2019 for $25-$35.

Those with the affected products can contact Amazon at amazonspaceheaterrecall@amazon.com or call 888-280-4331. The company is also sending emails to customers who purchased the products with instructions on how to receive a full refund.