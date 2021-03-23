Amended North Dakota transgender sports bill applies only to K-12 teams

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Some North Dakota senators have amended a transgender sports bill to make the legislation apply only to high school teams and not to college or club sports.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday voted 6-1 in favor of an amended version of a House bill passed last month.

The amended bill would prohibit a publicly funded school or entity from knowingly allowing a person under 18 to play on a team that is exclusively for the opposite sex.

However, the bill would allow girls to participate in school sports for boys.

The bill now goes to the full Senate for a vote.

