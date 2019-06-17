America’s favorite veggie: Broccoli

The results are in: America loves broccoli. Again.

For the second year in a row, Americans were asked what their favorite vegetable is, and they have overwhelmingly chosen broccoli.

In fact, it’s the top favorite in 39 out of the 50 states.

The annual poll of more than 5,000 people nationwide is conducted by vegetable producer Green Giant.

Corn came in second as the favorite in 7 states.

And what vegetable do most North Dakotans prefer?

Carrots, according to the data.

