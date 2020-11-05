Amount of water released into Missouri River to be reduced

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The amount of water being released into the Missouri River from a key dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border will be reduced later this month.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says that the amount of water flowing out of Gavins Point Dam will be reduced starting on Nov. 22 by about 3,000 cubic feet per second each day until reaching a winter release rate of about 17,000 cubic feet per second.

That’s down significantly from the reduction seen a year earlier, after heavy rain and snow melt in the spring of 2019 sent the river to record levels and flooded parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5

KX Conversation: Brenton Nesemeier, a Field Epidemiologist on contact tracing

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/5

Thursday's Forecast: Last last day of widespread 70s

Girl Scouts New Adventure

NDC NOV 5

Bismarck Volleyball

Minot Volleyball

Velva Football

Century Football

Beulah Football

College Contact Tracers

KX Convo: Dr. Mateo

Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Cases Surging

AG, Governor Clash

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/4

Parks and Rec

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/4

Meet the Candidates

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss