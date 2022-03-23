Angie Richman will begin as Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s superintendent in May.

As a 23-year veteran of the National Park Service, Richman has worked in a variety of national parks through the western United States and currently serves as Director of Interpretation, Education and Visitor Services for Arches and Canyonlands national parks in Utah, according to NPS Regional Director Bert Frost.

She will start her new role on May 22.

“It is truly an honor to be selected as the superintendent of this gem of the National Park Service,” Richman said in a press release. “I look forward to working closely with the dedicated park staff, partners and engaging with the communities and public who celebrate the conservation legacy of Theodore Roosevelt, an iconic figure in the history of America, and enjoying the amazing resources of the park.”

Richman holds a bachelor’s degree in astrophysics with a minor in archaeology from the University of New Mexico. She will relocate to Medora for the new job.