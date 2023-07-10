NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Anglers are being encouraged by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department to keep fish that are caught from certain depths rather than practice catch-and-release.

According to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, these fish need to be caught in depths of more than 25 feet.

The Game and Fish fisheries management section leader, Scott Gangl, said that since there’s an exceptional fish bite at Lake Sakakawea, anglers should know that fish reeled in from 25 feet will likely die if they’re released.

“As water warms during summer, fish tend to move to deeper, cooler water,” said Gangl. “This is particularly true for walleye in the big lake, where they follow their primary forage of rainbow smelt to deeper depths as summer progresses. Now fish are being caught at depths where barotrauma is a concern.”

The change in water pressure causes the swim bladder to expand, which means that fish can no longer control balance.

There are other internal injuries as well, like ruptured blood vessels or damaged internal organs. And because of these, biologists discourage fizzing, which is the practice of deflating the swim bladder.

Barotrauma can happen at any deep water body like Devils Lake, Lake Oahe, and Lake Sakakawea, but it’s noteworthy for this time of year in the big lake.

Before fishing at least 25 feet deep, anglers should decide to keep what they catch.