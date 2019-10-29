Annual Main Street ND Summit available live online

The annual Main Street ND Summit is underway in Bismarck — and if you can’t attend in person, you can watch the activities via live stream.

The summit is a gathering of local and regional community building experts and advocates to share best practices and engage community leaders, entrepreneurs, students and interested citizens in envisioning North Dakota’s future.

The opening session along with numerous “breakout sessions” will be streamed live through ND.gov.

You can access the live stream here: https://www.nd.gov/living-nd/main-street-nd/take-action/main-street-summit.

You can also view a schedule of activities and sessions that will be stream live here: Live Stream Schedule.

