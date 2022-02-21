Another 14-vehicle crash in the Eastern part of the state stalled traffic on the highway for hours and injured six people.

The 14-vehicle crash on Monday near Mapleton consisted of six semi-trucks and eight other vehicles, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The crash happened on I-94 during near whiteout conditions, which caused limited visibility.

Police say a rear-end collision happened between a semi-truck and another vehicle, causing the two to block both westbound lanes. The rest of the vehicles didn’t see the crash and kept piling up.

Six people were taken to Sanford Hospital for injuries from the crash.

Westbound lanes on I-94 were closed for about five hours for clean-up and investigation.

Highway Patrol is again reminding drivers to decrease speeds, wear their seat belts and leave safe following distances during these weather conditions.