NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We have a limited number of warm sunny days left in 2023, and motorcycle riders are hoping to take advantage of every one of them.

But those riders don’t need to be reminded just how dangerous the summer has been on these roads.

More than a dozen motorcycle riders didn’t make it home in North Dakota already this year.

“I bought her wrecked up in the paint and all that, so I got her cheap,” Levi Dewald said.

Dewald knows just about every inch of his Harley Sportster.

“She sat in the shed for years until I got the gumption to put her back together,” Dewald said.

As any motorcycle owner can tell you, keeping a well-tuned bike means plenty of time in the garage.

“It’s definitely a love-hate relationship,” Dewald said.

But there was no way Levi or any other rider was about to miss the last Bike Night of the season.

“It’s so worth it, once you get on the bike and get some wind in your nose, it’s heaven,” Dewald said.

“These are awesome people, they do great things for the community. They all mean well,” Abate of North Dakota Executive Director Lonnie Bertsch said.

But between road construction and a busy summer, these bikers can tell you they’ve had their share of close calls.

“I can’t tell you how many people I’ve seen using cell phones in traffic, just cruising down the road in their own little world,” Dewald said.

“It’s horrible how many riders we lose every year,” Ty Bohe of Bismarck said.

This has already been a dangerous season for motorcycles on the road in North Dakota. As of this week, we’re sitting at 134 injuries and 13 people killed on bikes.

But the Department of Transportation says that’s still not as bad as last year when they finished 2022 with 180 injuries and 21 people killed on bikes.

In this example, Scott Culver of Mandan is also known to his friends as Batman. Killed while riding his bike on Bismarck Expressway.

“We will never forget him. He was the kindest person on the planet. Always had a hug if you had hard times. Always offered help if you needed it,” Bohe said.

KX News contacted Bismarck Police who looked at Culver’s death. His wife was also injured in the crash. Police say the other driver involved was not cited or charged.

The Abate chapter of North Dakota’s entire mission is to preach motorcycle safety and awareness. Lonnie Bertsch says between marketing and safety courses, they’re doing what they can to ensure all bikers make it home.

“That’s a little bit more difficult. Because a lot of what’s happening to us as far as fatalities is curves and corners. And the biggest thing I think we need to do is slow down and look through those curves,” Bertsch said.

Bikers we talked with say aside from drivers simply putting the phone down, they’d like to see more drivers ed and conversations among families.

“People with kids, instead of playing the slug bug game, they can play the slug bike game. And have their kids watch for bikes,” Bohe said.

With at least another month of good riding days ahead, these bikers say they’re dreading the day these machines have to go back in the garage.

Three Sundays from now, the local Abate chapter is hosting their Toy Run. It takes off September 17 at 1 p.m. from the Hideaway Bar in Mandan. It’s open to motorcycles, cars, and pickups.

They’re asking for new toys or cash donations, which go to the Community Elves Program, where they help out needy families in our community. That’s been happening for 24 years.