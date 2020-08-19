Another North Dakota health officer resigns amid pandemic

Coronavirus
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has announced another resignation by a top health officer in the midst of a worsening coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Burgum said Dr. Andrew Stahl notified him Tuesday that he would be stepping down at the end of the month to join a private practice in Bismarck.

Stahl took over as interim health officer in late May for Mylynn Tufte, who resigned without explanation.

In a statement, Stahl called the position “very challenging and rewarding.”  

Burgum says the state health officer “is probably the most challenging position in the state.” 

