BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction (NDDPI) is introducing a new way to train school boards with the Be Legendary School Board Leadership Institute.

In partnership with Elliot and McMahon, LLC., this new institute and program is designed to lead school boards and their superintendents through lessons and training to help them sharpen their skills and further dedicate themselves to improving student results. The institute’s program serves as a unique opportunity to help build better school boards, and by extension, better students.

Six School Board Pillars

North Dakota believes that school board members are important in their systems, and hold the power to improve the students and communities around them. The institute states that the new school board program was built on the following six major pillars of education, all focused on dramatically improving the performance of school boards:

Adopting Student Outcome Goals — Urging three student outcome goals aligned to North Dakota’s K-12 Strategic Vision and goals.

Adopting Goal Progress Measures — Adopting no more than four student outcome goal progress measures for each student outcome goal.

Monitoring Student Outcome Goals — Keeping a close eye on outcome goals and progress using monitoring calendars adopted by the school board.

Structuring for Success — Structuring the roles and teams in the school board for the best chance of success.

Adopting Guardrails — Adopting a theory of action and three to five superintendent guardrails, and no more than five progress measures for each.

Active Teamwork and Advocacy — Encouraging active teamwork and coaching support, including quarterly self-evaluations for the school board.

The Cost of Education

Although this training is not required, it is recommended that two or three separate boards participate to learn from each other. To help promote this more advanced education, the State of North Dakota will cover 50% of the cost of certification. Discounted rates are also available when two or more school boards attend training together.

One School Board

Total cost for training: $8,700 (NDDPI pays 50%)

Cost to school board: $4,350

Two School Boards

Total cost for training: $12,500 (NDPPI pays 50%)

Cost per school board: $3,125

Three School Boards

Total cost for training: $15,500 (NDPPI pays 50%)

Cost per school board: $2,583

In addition to board members, participating school boards may also invite any number of school leaders and personnel to attend training at no extra cost.

School board members who complete this two-day training will earn Be Legendary School Board Leadership Certification and will be recognized during the annual Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education.

Currently, six school boards have been certified by the institute:

Belcourt School District #7

Carrington Public School Board

Dickinson Public School Board

Ellendale Public School Board

Nedrose Public School Board

Rugby Public School Board

The full 2022-2023 Be Legendary Schol Board Institute Grant Competition may be viewed and accessed through this link.

NDDPI is currently exploring other avenues to provide additional coaching and training opportunities to school boards with the program. For more information, contact Joe Kolosky at 701-328-2755.