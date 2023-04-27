NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — People are losing their confidence in feeling as though they have enough money to live comfortably after retiring.

According to the Madison Trust Company, the average annual cost for a comfortable retirement in North Dakota is $57,060, and the average age to retire in our state is 65. That puts our state in the middle of the pack compared to the other states.

So, what are retirees worried about before they enter the retirement chapter of their lives?

According to a new report from a Retirement Confidence Survey (RCS), workers and retirees are worried about inflation and its impact on their savings and spending.

The RCS is the longest-running survey that measures worker and retiree confidence that is done by the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) and Greenwald Research.

“The confidence both workers and retirees have in their ability to finance their retirements dropped significantly in 2023. The last time a decline in confidence of this magnitude occurred was in 2008 during the global financial crisis. This shows that the current economic climate, in particular inflation, is eroding the confidence that Americans had in their retirement preparations going into the pandemic,” said the Director of Wealth Benefits Research at EBRI, Craig Copeland.

The survey was conducted online from January 5 through February 2 of 2023, all those that participated were 25 years old or older.

“Workers worry that their salaries won’t keep up with inflation and report more debt, while retirees worry about the cost of living and expenses,” said the CEO of Greenwald Research, Lisa Greenwald. “Half of retirees report that their overall spending is higher than expected, an increase over last year’s one-third, and the share of retirees who feel their retirement lifestyle is worse than they expected is slowly growing.”

Here are some of the key findings from the report:

Americans’ confidence that they will have enough money to live comfortably throughout retirement declines.

Both workers and retirees report high concerns about inflation and its impact on their savings and spending.

Workers’ debt levels are on the rise and are negatively impacting their ability to save for retirement.

While Americans try to prepare for retirement, the decrease in retirement accounts is causing concern.

Understanding of retirement plan investment options is lacking for some and many don’t consider their plan provider a go-to source for retirement planning information and advice.

Americans’ confidence in Social Security remains mostly unchanged, but worker confidence in Medicare has declined.

Workers are confident they know how much to withdraw from their retirement savings. However, they have different expectations of the role many income sources will play in retirement compared with today’s retirees.

When describing their asset goals, half of the retirees report they try to maintain their asset levels, and fewer than last year aim to grow their assets.

The new report can be viewed here.