(KXNET) — A pitch by North Dakota lawmakers would classify ride-share drivers in North Dakota as independent contractors.

House Bill 1381 says that’s because drivers don’t work a set schedule and they have the freedom to clock out when they choose and which fares to accept or deny.

Those drivers also sign an agreement with companies like Uber and Lyft that they are independent drivers and not company employees.

“These are all definite characteristics of an independent contractor. There have been some questions and lawsuits in other states, hopefully dealing with this issue, hopefully, with passage of this bill, it will avoid any ambiguity in our current state law,” said Representative Mitch Ostlie.

