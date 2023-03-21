Best spring cleaning products that won’t harm the planet and will save you money

(KXNET) — March 26 through April 1 marks National Cleaning Week — and what’s a better way to celebrate than cleaning the house?

According to a survey conducted by TopCashBack.com, people will be spending the next few months doing some spring cleaning. The poll gathered the opinions of nearly 2,000 people over the age of 18 regarding their cleaning habits — and some of these results may surprise you.

When people were asked if they were going to participate in spring cleaning, 82% of the surveyed individuals said yes, while 18% said no. Of those who are cleaning, 49% of them will begin in April, 25% said they will start in March, and 16% said May is when the cleaning begins. Those that do clean will also spend anywhere up to $100 on cleaning and organizing necessities and supplies.

If people could give up one chore for the rest of their life, the one that was chosen the most was cleaning toilets, with 30% of people seeing it as the worst of the bunch. Sweeping/mopping, doing laundry, mowing the lawn, and taking out the garbage were also popular choices.

One of the questions asked was if people donate, sell, or toss old clothes. The response? 83% of people donate, 11% sell, and only 6% of people actually toss them. As if to stress this point, 58% of the people who were surveyed said that they have a hard time getting rid of items.

Thankfully, there are plenty of tips and tricks to help with spring cleaning. Here are three of them, courtesy of Real Simple:

Break cleaning into 10-minute chunks Cleaning does not have to be a marathon race, so you should break it down into short, highly productive chunks of time. Set a timer for 10 minutes and don’t stop cleaning up it goes off, then give yourself a few minutes to reset before cleaning again. Mix up your own all-natural cleanser Here’s a simple recipe from Melissa Maker of Clean My Space, this can be used on quartz, granite, and marble counters, as well as appliances and sinks.

3/4 C of water, 3/4 C of rubbing alcohol, 5-10 drops of peppermint, lemon, or orange essential oils (for smell), and 1 squirt of dish soap. Combine everything into a spray bottle and shake well. Spray it on a surface and wipe it with a cloth. Make the trash smell better Place a few new or used dryer sheets at the bottom of the trash can. They absorb spills and mask odors.

To view the full study, visit this page on TopCashBack’s website. Happy cleaning!