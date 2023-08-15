NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Back-to-school in North Dakota means there’ll be homework and studying, and some of these assignments require using the internet.

And according to the FBI, it’s important to teach your children how to safely access the world wide web while they do these projects.

The FBI wants families and communities to know cybercriminals are out there, and they aren’t going away anytime soon.

Fortunately, they also have a Safe Online Surfing Internet Challenge, also known as SOS. It’s a free, educational program for students in 3rd-8th grades that covers age-appropriate topics such as cyberbullying, passwords, malware, social media, and more.

This is especially good for kids that are getting older and beginning to explore more of the internet than just school-sanctioned sites.

“Ultimately, our goal is not only to increase the number of trained cyber agents in state, local law enforcement agencies all across the country, but also to enhance law enforcement’s overall capacity to address cyber crime across the board,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.

The FBI’s internet challenge has competitions for classes at school and kids individually.

