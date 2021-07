FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police have evacuated a Fargo motel as they deal with an armed man who barricaded himself inside.

Authorities say the man has a knife and is contained to his room at the Super 8 Motel Thursday.

Police have established a perimeter around the motel as they try to negotiate with the man.

So far they have not been successful in communicating with him.

The Red River Valley SWAT team has been called to the motel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.