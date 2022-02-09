Last week, House Democrats passed HR 4521, the America COMPETES Act. It passed with nearly party-line votes, with only one Republican voting for it and only one Democrat voting against it.

The aim of the bill is to advance policies to strengthen the ability of American workers and companies to compete globally, particularly with China.

However, GOP lawmakers including North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong, are slamming the bill for not competing with China, but rather conceding to the world’s second-largest economy.

Armstrong says his biggest contention with the bill is the climate provisions and the labor provisions. When it comes to the climate conversation, Armstrong says the bill regulates U.S. fossil fuel energy which puts the country at a competitive disadvantage because China is ramping up its fossil fuels with far fewer environmental regulations.

In terms of the labor provisions, Armstrong says it’s counterintuitive for House Democrats to increase domestic labor regulations without recognizing China’s human rights violations.

“I mean they won’t even call what is going onto the Uyghur population genocide. Climate change is mentioned I don’t know 126 or 156 times. Genocide is mentioned zero times,” said Armstrong. “I don’t know how you can hold them accountable without recognizing the fact that their human rights violations and their Muslim internment camps should be a part of this legislation.”

Armstrong is also calling for multiple committee hearings to promote bipartisan compromise on the bill.