Armstrong formally announces for re-election to U.S. House; says he wants to work on ‘practical issues’

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
kelly_armstrong_1546636289255.jpg

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A freshman congressman from North Dakota who spent much of his first term defending President Donald Trump during impeachment hearings says he wants to return to Washington and work on practical issues.

Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong formally announced his re-election bid Monday by telling supporters in Fargo he’ll work with Democrats on some issues, like prescription drug prices, immigration and criminal justice reform.

The state’s lone House member says he won’t budge on support for gun rights and opposition to abortion and federal regulations that would stifle North Dakota industry like energy and agriculture.

