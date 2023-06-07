NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — One of the most important things we as Americans should do is to honor our fallen heroes. On Wednesday, Congressman Kelly Armstrong introduced legislation to make this task a little bit easier.

Armstrong teamed up with representatives from California and Connecticut to introduce the U.S.S. Frank E. Evans Act. This bill is a bipartisan effort to ensure that the names of 74 sailors — who lost their lives aboard the U.S.S. Frank E. Evans during the Vietnam War — are added to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

This legislation demonstrates a continued commitment to honoring the sacrifices made by these brave individuals and their families and provides closure to their loved ones. Congressman Armstrong says that we can never forget these sailors who lost their lives on June 3, 1969, saying that the addition of their names to the memorial is long past due.

We reached out to Congressman Armstrong about this act, but he was unable to provide a comment due to prior engagements.